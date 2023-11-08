Footballer Neymar's girlfriend, newborn survive kidnapping attempt

Bruna Biancardi, the girlfriend of Brazilian football star Neymar , along with their newborn Maive survived a kidnapping attempt as armed criminals stormed into her house in Cotia, Sao Paulo, local media reported on November 8.

Biancardi and the infant were not present when the accused broke into the house. The suspects were armed and looking for both of them inside the residential premises, the Municipal Civil Guard was reported as saying.

The criminals "tied up" Biancardi's parents, and stole valuables from the house, investigators said.

Also Read: Brazilian football star Neymar fined $3.3 million. Here's why

“According to reports, three armed men allegedly entered the residence and overpowered the 50-year-old and 52-year-old victims. The suspects stole purses, watches, and jewellery," a statement issued by the Sao Paulo Department of Public Security was quoted as saying.

Among the gang of thieves that entered into the house, one accused – identified as a 20-year-old man – was nabbed by the police after the neighbours raised a security alarm. The other accused, however, managed to flee from the spot.

An operation has been launched to crack down on those involved in the incident, the police officials reportedly said, while noting that the 20-year-old has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Biancardi, in a post on Instagram, confirmed the theft committed at her home but expressed relief that her parents did not sustain any injury. “Material things are recovered, the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found (sic)," she stated.

Neymar also took to social media to inform that it was a “sad day" for him due to two unfortunate news. “First was the attack that Bru's parents suffered, but thank God everyone is fine! (sic)," he posted, adding that the second news was of the death of his friend.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.