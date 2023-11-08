Footballer Neymar's girlfriend, newborn survive kidnapping attempt
Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi and the infant were not present when the accused broke into the house. The criminals ‘tied up’ her parents, and stole valuables from the house, investigators said.
Bruna Biancardi, the girlfriend of Brazilian football star Neymar, along with their newborn Maive survived a kidnapping attempt as armed criminals stormed into her house in Cotia, Sao Paulo, local media reported on November 8.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message