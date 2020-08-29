For a few destinations, tourism is doing better than ever

The urban exodus buoyed the carryout business in April and May at Dutch’s at Silver Tree, a restaurant on the banks of Deep Creek Lake, said Meagan Till, 40 years old, the restaurant’s general manager and one of its partners. Gas sales for boats jumped in April and May at Silver Tree Marine, said owner Lauren McCann, 35. “Second-homeowners were using their boats more because most places were closed," she said, adding that many bought takeaway meals to eat on their boats.