For a few brief hours on Friday, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the center of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of bicyclists.

View Full Image A man rides a decorated bicycle in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (AP)

The annual Dubai Ride saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives drivers a view of the world's tallest building and other sites.

View Full Image A man wearing a hat bearing the symbol of the United Arab Emirates watches bicyclists ride on a major highway with the Museum of the Future in the background in Dubai, (AP)





Organizers say 32,750 people took part in this year's ride, which began before sunrise in Dubai. As dawn broke, bicyclists posed for photographs along the highway and cheered as they zipped along.

