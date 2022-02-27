The Centre has advertised to hire a person to manage and monetise land as well as other immovable properties of AI Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), which was set up for holding the debt and non-core assets of Air India.

The non-core assets of Air India, including land and building, valued at ₹14,718 crore are with AIAHL.

The designation of the person will be 'Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer' and will report to the board of AIAHL.

Air India was recently handed over to Tatas.

According to an advertisement, AIAHL is looking to appoint for three years a 'Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer' with a minimum of 10-year experience in properties and real estate management, land/properties acquisition or monetisation/disposal.

Salary

The monthly salary and allowances of the selected candidate would be ₹1.50 lakh, with a provision of a three per cent annual increment.

Last date

The last date for submitting applications for the post is March 7.

Qualification

Bachelor's degree in civil engineering will be the basic qualification for such candidates and having an MBA degree from a premier institute will be given preference, according to the advertisement.

Responsibilities

The candidate would be the in-charge of all the properties and real estate management activities of AIAHL. The candidate will also look into land/properties transfer/acquisition/leasing; monetisation/disposal.

Among other responsibilities, the candidate will be required to do assets planning and budgeting, costs monitoring of properties; arrange effective upkeep and maintenance of own/leased properties, handle their legal and statutory and regulatory compliances and management.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.