For Chinese tech startups, Beijing fills a funding void left by VCs
Liza Lin , Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
SummaryPrevious efforts to inject state money into favored industries have yielded mixed results.
A sharp drop in venture-capital funding for Chinese startups is leading Beijing to be more involved in grooming the country’s tech industry, a strategy that threatens to handicap China’s efforts to catch up with Western technologies in the long run.
