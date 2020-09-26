For engagement rings, are natural diamonds on the way out?

Beginning in the 1930s, the diamond company De Beers launched a marketing campaign that would make diamonds synonymous with engagement rings: giving diamonds to movie stars for their proposals, placing them in society publications and even bringing lecturers to high schools to talk about diamonds. In the 1940s, it launched its now-famous “A Diamond Is Forever" campaign. The company has invested in lab-grown diamond technology, primarily because it wants to designate lab-grown diamonds as a component of casual jewelry, everyday pieces that aren’t necessarily thought of as an investment. Its production group, Element Six, has focused on lab-grown diamonds since the late 1950s, and a consumer-facing company, Lightbox Jewelry, was launched in 2018 and sells pieces with blue and pink lab-grown diamonds in addition to white. Speaking about why De Beers started Lightbox, the group’s executive vice-president of consumer and brands Stephen Lussier says, “I guess it would probably be fair to say we were concerned about the way in which we saw [lab-grown diamonds] being marketed because we didn’t think it was something that could stand the test of time."