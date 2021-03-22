For foreign businesses in Myanmar, coup creates ‘unworkable’ situation
- As the military crushes protests, companies from clothing brands to energy giants face practical barriers and ethical quandaries
Foreign businesses in Myanmar are struggling to operate in an increasingly volatile environment, as the military uses lethal violence against a swelling protest movement opposing last month’s coup and swaths of the country’s workforce go on strike.
Bank employees and port workers aren’t punching in, part of a massive civil-disobedience campaign meant to pressure the military regime to restore elected government. That has paralyzed Myanmar’s financial system and logistics arteries, with executives scrambling to work out how to pay salaries and import raw materials.
