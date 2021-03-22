For foreign businesses in Myanmar, coup creates ‘unworkable’ situation

Bank employees and port workers aren’t punching in, part of a massive civil-disobedience campaign meant to pressure the military regime to restore elected government. That has paralyzed Myanmar’s financial system and logistics arteries, with executives scrambling to work out how to pay salaries and import raw materials.

