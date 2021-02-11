This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >For golfers, a Covid winter brings unexpected perks
For golfers, a Covid winter brings unexpected perks
5 min read.01:46 PM IST
The Wall Street Journal
As Americans tee up in record numbers this winter, resorts and clubs—from Oregon to North Dakota—are offering warmer-than-usual welcomes, with heated golf carts, shorter courses and a lot of whiskey
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
THIS TIME of year, many golfers swap rounds on the course for rounds on the couch, unless they’re heading to Florida or Arizona. But 2021 looks different: Thanks to milder temperatures in January and Americans’ persistent desire to get outside amid the continuing pandemic, golf courses around the country have been experiencing an unexpected boon. They’re also adapting to this hardier breed of duffers, offering a warmer-than-usual welcome via heated golf carts, shorter courses and expanded whiskey menus.
“What we’re seeing this winter, particularly in colder markets, is an extension of what we’ve experienced throughout 2020...more new people enjoying the game than we’ve seen in a long time," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, a Boston native who’s always considered golf a year-round sport.