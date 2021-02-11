Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >For golfers, a Covid winter brings unexpected perks
For golfers, a Covid winter brings unexpected perks

For golfers, a Covid winter brings unexpected perks

5 min read . 01:46 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

As Americans tee up in record numbers this winter, resorts and clubs—from Oregon to North Dakota—are offering warmer-than-usual welcomes, with heated golf carts, shorter courses and a lot of whiskey

THIS TIME of year, many golfers swap rounds on the course for rounds on the couch, unless they’re heading to Florida or Arizona. But 2021 looks different: Thanks to milder temperatures in January and Americans’ persistent desire to get outside amid the continuing pandemic, golf courses around the country have been experiencing an unexpected boon. They’re also adapting to this hardier breed of duffers, offering a warmer-than-usual welcome via heated golf carts, shorter courses and expanded whiskey menus.

“What we’re seeing this winter, particularly in colder markets, is an extension of what we’ve experienced throughout 2020...more new people enjoying the game than we’ve seen in a long time," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, a Boston native who’s always considered golf a year-round sport.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttarakhand: Rescue operation in Tapovan tunnel halted after surge in water level

1 min read . 03:09 PM IST

Controversies help bolster viewership of OTT shows

4 min read . 02:57 PM IST

Social media misuse to spread fake news to invite strict action: Ravi Shankar

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST

'We're at war with this virus': Inside Biden's response to Covid-19

4 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.