For golfers, a Covid winter brings unexpected perks

THIS TIME of year, many golfers swap rounds on the course for rounds on the couch, unless they’re heading to Florida or Arizona. But 2021 looks different: Thanks to milder temperatures in January and Americans’ persistent desire to get outside amid the continuing pandemic, golf courses around the country have been experiencing an unexpected boon. They’re also adapting to this hardier breed of duffers, offering a warmer-than-usual welcome via heated golf carts, shorter courses and expanded whiskey menus.