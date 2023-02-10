For H-1B visa holders, US may soon resume domestic visa revalidation
For renewal of these visas, foreign tech workers have to go out of the country, mostly to their own country to get the H-1B extension stamped on their passport.
With an aim to benefit thousands of foreign tech workers on H-1B and L1 visas, the United States is planning to resume domestic visa revalidation in certain categories on a pilot basis to scale it up in the next few years. The pilot project will be launched later this year.
