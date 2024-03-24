For Islamic state, all sides are targets
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Mar 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Summary
- The extremist group’s ISIS-K affiliate has a record of attacking Russians, Chinese, Iranians—and Americans
The United States and its liberal democratic allies may be facing off with authoritarian powers Russia, Iran and China as wars in Ukraine and Gaza inflame global rivalries. But to Islamic State, they’re all enemies of the Muslim faith that should be annihilated.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less