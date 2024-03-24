For Islamic state, all sides are targets

Numbering some 2,000 fighters at the time, ISIS-K drew recruits from the disgruntled ranks of the Pakistani Taliban, defectors from the Afghan Taliban and survivors of the battered al-Qaeda. It also drew support among extremist Salafis in eastern Afghanistan, Sunni militants from the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, and Uyghur militants hailing from the Xinjiang region of China. In 2022, the group took responsibility for gun attacks on the Chinese embassy in Islamabad and on a hotel housing Chinese guests in Kabul.