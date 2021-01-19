For Joe Biden, daunting—and unprecedented—challenges

Every new president and Congress face their own particular set of challenges, which tend at the outset to feel both unique and daunting—though sometimes they actually aren’t as new and momentous as they seem.

Such, however, isn’t the case as President-elect Joe Biden and a reconfigured Congress take office. It isn’t hyperbole to describe the tasks facing Washington’s new political alignment as unprecedented.

Mr. Biden starts off with two broad problems no modern president has ever faced: a continuing pandemic and a predecessor who has worked tirelessly to convince Americans that the past election was illegitimate. On top of that, Mr. Biden also will be taking office on the steps of a Capitol still bearing the scars left by a mob of Trump supporters set on stopping him from taking office.

Pile on top of that a Congress that is more evenly divided between the two parties than at any point in 20 years, the largest federal debt as a share of the economy since World War II and a rising global competitor in China, and the tasks are genuinely daunting.

So, the list of problems to be tackled is long. A handful stand out:

Find some unity

“The first thing overlaying all of it is, just how do we get some things done?" says Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who ran against Mr. Biden in the 2020 primaries but has been an ally since.

Mr. Biden has talked consistently—throughout the primary and general-election campaigns, and since his election victory—about unifying the country, working with Republicans and moving beyond the deep political divisions of recent years.

It won’t be easy. Before the election, the Pew Research Center found that almost 90% of Trump voters said a Biden victory would bring lasting harm to the country (and that a nearly identical share of Biden voters said the same about a Trump victory). And that was before the effort this month by Mr. Trump and his supporters to overturn Mr. Biden’s election because of unsubstantiated charges of election fraud and irregularities.

More than 100 Republicans in Congress voted to pause certification of the Biden victory to investigate those charges—and Democrats in turn blame their action for helping incite the mob violence at the Capitol to reverse the election results.

The postelection anger now has spilled out into a second impeachment of President Trump, as well as an unprecedented burst of political activism from the business world, where some corporations and business groups have frozen contributions to Republicans who challenged the presidential election results. As that suggests, the wounds will linger.

On the other hand, the shock also could compel people on both sides to tone down rhetoric and be more open to compromise. “When we’re coming into this after this horrific event and calamity at the Capitol, if you didn’t treasure our democracy before…you have to appreciate it now," says Ms. Klobuchar.

Coronavirus

Mr. Biden will take office with the health and economic threats posed by the global pandemic still raging, and destined to pose a cloud over at least his first year in power. “There’s nothing that can be done anywhere in the government-policy area that comes close to the impact on the economy and the country of getting the pandemic under control," says Josh Bolten, president of the Business Roundtable.

Mr. Biden and the new Congress, under narrow Democratic control, figure to agree early in the year on a plan for additional economic stimulus, and the Biden White House is likely to carve out a more aggressive federal role in overseeing the distribution and delivery of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses. The Trump administration’s policy of leaving logistics mostly to the states seems certain to fade.

Yet the complex task of rolling out vaccines already is behind the schedule the nation’s health-policy leaders expected, and it inevitably will hit more bumps in the road. In addition to the bigger federal role, also look for more money going to states and localities as they oversee the effort at the grass-roots.

China

Biden advisers are blunt in describing the challenge they will face in dealing with China: Beijing’s behavior has produced a bipartisan alarm that now needs to be turned into an entirely new strategic approach. President Trump and his advisers began this work, but it still is at its very early stages.

Though Mr. Biden himself was heavily involved in constructing China policy during the presidency of Barack Obama, his team is under no illusions that it will have the luxury of simply returning back to the policy of outreach to Beijing that prevailed then, and for the previous four decades.

Now, says one Biden adviser, there is general agreement that the traditional “policy of engagement has run its course." A whole series of Chinese actions—intellectual-property theft, unfair trade practices, rising military spending, assertive behavior against its neighbors, a brutal crackdown in Hong Kong, pursuit of dangerous territorial claims in the South China Sea, a ruthless quest for superiority on a range of new technologies—has ushered in a new era. The moment seems most comparable to 1946, when America’s leaders groped toward a strategy of containing the Soviet Union.

The trick will be to find a middle course between engagement and return to a Cold War environment—and to build bipartisan and business-community support for a new strategy that both confronts China and takes into account the economic interdependence between the world’s two most powerful nations. Finding the path toward a new kind of coexistence will be the work not just of the first days of the Biden term, but almost certainly of his entire term.

Debt and deficit

Twenty years ago, the accumulated federal-government debt amounted to just over 30% of the nation’s annual gross domestic product. In fiscal 2020, the debt matched the entire annual output. Under current trends, debt will amount to almost double the nation’s annual GDP by 2050.

Oddly, almost nobody thinks this is a problem right now. A sustained period of historically low interest rates and elevated need for government stimulus and income support during the economic calamity created by the coronavirus have created a bipartisan belief that government borrowing, on track to reach a stunning $2.3 trillion in the current fiscal year, is actually wise at the moment.

But most agree it can’t go on this way forever. “Nobody knows when and how the music stops," says Maya MacGuineas, president of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “We are able to borrow so much more than we would have thought of because of global macroeconomic changes…but all those factors could change and change abruptly."

The objective, she adds, should be for Congress and the new administration to figure out how to keep borrowing until the country is “out of the woods" created by the pandemic, while also coming up with a formula to begin gradually scaling back the borrowing before rising interest rates compel a more painful retreat.

She adds that Washington’s leaders also should keep in mind that the nation’s Medicare, disability-insurance, Social Security and highway trust funds also are all on track to run out of the money needed to pay for full benefits in years ahead.

Climate change

The politics surrounding climate change has shifted dramatically in the past few years, and there is more bipartisan agreement than ever before on the desire for a coherent national action plan. The problem is finding agreement on what that might be.

The Business Roundtable, for example, says climate change “poses significant environmental, economic, public health and security threats to countries around the world, including the United States" and calls for “a more comprehensive, coordinated and market-based approach to reduce emissions." But that call for a market-based approach is a far cry from Democratic liberals’ calls for a Green New Deal that would impose heavy government mandates on businesses and industry.

Mr. Biden supports action but not the Green New Deal—and he and those in the center in Congress face the task of turning a general desire for action into an actual action plan.

Mr. Seib is The Wall Street Journal's executive Washington editor.

