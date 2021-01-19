Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >For Joe Biden, daunting—and unprecedented—challenges
US President-elect Joe Biden

For Joe Biden, daunting—and unprecedented—challenges

6 min read . 10:42 AM IST Gerald F. Seib , The Wall Street Journal

  • The new president faces a global pandemic and a large group of people who have been convinced his election isn’t legitimate. And that’s just the start of it.

Every new president and Congress face their own particular set of challenges, which tend at the outset to feel both unique and daunting—though sometimes they actually aren’t as new and momentous as they seem.

Such, however, isn’t the case as President-elect Joe Biden and a reconfigured Congress take office. It isn’t hyperbole to describe the tasks facing Washington’s new political alignment as unprecedented.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India Innovation Index 2.0: How NITI Aayog ranked the states? Details here

1 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Hike in petrol, diesel prices due to lower production: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST

'Do not take Covaxin if...': Bharat Biotech issues fact sheet

2 min read . 11:20 AM IST

Petrol prices hit a new high in Delhi amid global rally in crude oil

2 min read . 11:01 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.