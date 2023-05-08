For King Charles, a Detente Emerges in Relationship With U.K. Media

King Charles III’s coronation this weekend got rave reviews from the British press, part of what appears to be a fragile truce between the notoriously aggressive U.K. media and the new king, after a long and sometimes frosty relationship.
King Charles III’s coronation this weekend got rave reviews from the British press, part of what appears to be a fragile truce between the notoriously aggressive U.K. media and the new king, after a long and sometimes frosty relationship.
The former Prince of Wales has had a famously fraught time with the British press, especially when he had an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now his wife and queen, while married to Diana, princess of Wales. He was also mocked for years over everything from his ears to his penchant for talking to plants.
The former Prince of Wales has had a famously fraught time with the British press, especially when he had an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now his wife and queen, while married to Diana, princess of Wales. He was also mocked for years over everything from his ears to his penchant for talking to plants.
In 2005, a microphone picked up disparaging remarks he made to his sons about gathered journalists. As they posed for pictures, the-then Prince Charles remarked, “I hate these people" and said of the BBC’s royal reporter, “he’s so awful, he really is."
But a detente of sorts emerged after a scandal in the mid-2000s over a tabloid hacking phones linked to the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II was treated with respect for the length and stability of her reign, as increasingly was her eldest son Prince Charles for his tireless work on charities and in defense of the environment.
Following the death of the queen last September and an outpouring of national grief, King Charles begins his reign at the late age of 74 in a kind of honeymoon with the British press. How long it lasts is anyone’s guess.
“It’s the nature of the British press that it is always a bumpy ride. Royals have good days and bad days," said Robert Hardman, a royal correspondent who recently wrote the book “Queen of Our Times," about the previous monarch. “Increasingly there is a general view that he can handle himself well in the role. There is a, ‘let’s give the guy a chance,’" approach, he said.
One reason for Charles having an easier time with the British press may be that the media glare has been on his second son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle. The couple quit their royal duties in 2020, complaining of hostile and racist coverage by the U.K. media and a lack of support from the royal family.
The pair have since formed their own media company and produced a Netflix miniseries that highlighted the historical links between the monarchy and the slave trade. Harry published his memoir ‘Spare’ in January, describing his father as aloof, and was also critical of his brother Prince William and his stepmother Camilla. While Harry retains some sympathy among the British public, he and Ms. Markle are increasingly unpopular figures, especially in the country’s media.
“Harry and Meghan are the villains of the movie right now," said Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine and royal author. “People who care about the monarchy don’t care for them because they feel they’ve been incredibly disloyal."
Prince Harry, known as the Duke of Sussex, returned to the U.K. briefly to attend his father’s coronation on Saturday before leaving back to Los Angeles that day. His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was invited to the ceremony but didn’t attend.
Prince Harry has publicly blamed the press for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed by car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by photographers. The prince is also involved in several lawsuits against U.K. publishers.
In a recent court submission, Prince Harry alleged that his brother Prince William settled a phone hacking claim against News Group Newspapers for a “very large" sum. Prince Harry is suing News Group Newspapers—owned by News Corp, which also publishes The Wall Street Journal—for multiple unlawful acts allegedly committed on behalf of its tabloids the Sun and the now closed News of the World. A spokeswoman for News Group Newspapers declined to comment.
The media and royal family have a symbiotic relationship, according to Laura Clancy, a lecturer in media at the University of Lancaster who has written a book on the monarchy and media. The media use the royal family to sell newspapers but the royals also need the media reach to remain relevant and get publicity for royal events, including work with causes and charities.
If anything, the royals need the media more than the other way around, given they have to show the country what they are doing with taxpayers’ money that funds their roles, Dr. Clancy said. “They need to be seen connecting with people, or they are just one more intangible institution," she said.
Royal reporters say that they get little access to the royal family, with no direct contact and few briefings. But royal family members give some media outlets preferential access to events, such as weddings. The two sides also have an unwritten understanding on some subjects, said Dr. Clancy. For instance, Prince William was left without press scrutiny during his years at university in Scotland. In return, the prince would pose for photographs and questions on key days.
While Queen Elizabeth II would often hold press receptions ahead of royal tours, Prince Charles mainly eschewed them, correspondents who covered these events say. Stephen Bates, who former royal correspondent for the left-leaning Guardian newspaper, said that Charles would decline to pose for photographs on tours and would turn his back on photographers.
Over the past decade, though, the newly crowned king has developed a good working relationship with the media, not least through his charity work, said Duncan Larcombe, the former royal editor of British newspaper the Sun. In 2009, for instance, as Prince Charles, he suggested the U.K. tabloid extend its awards for police bravery to the military and took a role in the efforts when they happened, he said.
In 2002, the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, held a reception at Windsor Castle for reporters and newspaper executives. Standing amid executives and journalists from the Guardian, which is one of the few U.K. outlets to generally hold the view that a republic would be better than a monarchy, the duke was asked if he ever read the paper. “No bloody fear," Mr. Bates remembers him retorting.
Even at the Guardian, Mr. Bates said that he would get letters from readers thanking him for his coverage. The newspaper devoted as much space to Queen Elizabeth’s death as almost any other newspaper and ran a 7,000 word obituary, he said.
Prince William, the heir apparent, has had a more active engagement than his father with reporters, holding press receptions and joking with journalists as his grandfather did, correspondents said. The Prince has received mainly positive press.
“There is a quid pro quo. William and Kate have learned that, and Meghan and Harry have not," said Mr. Bates, referring to Catherine, Princess of Wales.
The British press tends to give fairly fawning coverage of large set-piece royal events, including weddings, coronations and funerals. And they are broadly supportive of the monarch as an institution, even as they go after individual royal family members and often scrutinize their tax-funded expenses, Dr. Clancy said. Family members like Prince Andrew, who retired from public duties after being linked with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have come in for particularly stiff coverage.
While King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are all receiving positive coverage for now, things can always change, said Ms. Seward, invoking an old saying about the British media: “They put you up on a pedestal in order to knock you down again."