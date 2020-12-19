For many big businesses, 2020 was a Surprisingly Good Year

The coronavirus pandemic brought the global economy to a screeching halt this spring, sparking fears of a corporate bloodbath. As the year ends, it’s clear that the crisis has rewired the economy in surprising ways and served up unexpected opportunities for some big businesses to prosper.
Dog hiking vests and festive sweaters for pet lizards flew off the shelves at PetSmart Inc. Universal Pictures embraced the rise of streaming and reset Hollywood’s balance of power. Neiman Marcus came out of bankruptcy with a clean slate and new money from Wall Street. Salesforce.com Inc.’s CEO tired of Zoom calls, then agreed to pay $27.7 billion to own Slack, a tool to connect remote office workers, a big bet on a permanently changed workplace.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal