Despite the recent tension between India and Canada, the strategic interests of the two countries are ‘absolutely aligned’, cited Canada's High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay and further opined that the two countries should continue bilateral trade and investment relationship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the past months it has been a time of some tensions between our two countries.¦ It is no secret. But I am encouraged by leadership and vision of business community present here and outside the room to continue with trade and investment relationship which is in the interest of both of our countries," Mackay said while attending Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The business-to-business ties will support job creation, technology partnership and prosperity of both the countries, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My advice to my government and that to the Indian government and business community on both sides is to let the governments do what they are doing, let the government do diplomacy but everyone knows that in the long term, Canada's strategic interest and India's strategic interest are absolutely aligned," the high commissioner said.

"In the meantime let's have business to business ties. We should work together to make our business and nations friendly again," he added.

Business relations between the two countries have remained unaffected by the diplomatic row, Mackay said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Relations between Canada and India soured last year when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the allegation.

(With inputs from agencies)

