For some Ukrainians, fear of homelessness outweighs fear of death
- Most people who are evacuated from the war-torn east have nowhere to go and no relatives to stay with
The evacuation van idled outside a housing block in this eastern city, as artillery barrages rang out from Russian army positions less than 2 miles away.
In her apartment on the fourth floor, 81-year-old Maria Voronitskaya scrambled to get dressed and pack as the windows shook.
“I’m giving you two minutes!" shouted Serhiy Rozhok, a volunteer whose Vostok SOS organization pulls residents out of embattled towns in Ukraine’s east. “We warned you one hour ago that we were coming."
It was the kind of scene playing out across Ukraine’s eastern front line, where Russia’s artillery and air attacks aim to pummel Kyiv’s forces into submission. Ukraine has blunted Russia’s advance in recent weeks, but cities like Bakhmut, now in Moscow’s crosshairs, are living under a bombardment that is showing no sign of abating.
Ms. Voronitskaya stuffed clothes and documents into two plastic bags and struggled down the stairs to the van, lamenting the head scarf, handkerchief and other items she had left behind.
Antonina Antonova, her 59-year-old neighbor, watched on from the courtyard, her shoulders hunched. She said she was staying in the hope the violence abates, because she had no money saved and no relatives offering shelter elsewhere.
“The evacuation train will spit me out onto the platform in Dnipro or Lviv, and then what?" she said, referring to two Ukrainian cities where refugees are accommodated. “I will live in the basement if I have to, because I have nowhere else to go."
The women’s contrasting choices show the wrenching dilemma faced by residents of cities in eastern Ukraine.
The Russian army is attempting to advance behind withering artillery bombardments. A lack of gas and water portends a severe winter for those who remain. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly urged people to leave, issuing a decree on mandatory evacuation in August.
Many are taking up the offer, and groups such as Vostok SOS are facilitating their departure. The nonprofit’s call center in western Ukraine fields requests from relatives of people stuck in front-line cities, whose addresses are then relayed to volunteers like Mr. Rozhok.
He sets off in a silver Renault van each morning with Oleksandr Zyoma, another volunteer, hanging flak jackets over each door to protect against shrapnel. He picks up evacuees and takes them to Pokrovsk, on the edge of the Donetsk region, where he puts them on a free train to Dnipro, Kyiv and further west.
But across the war-torn region, which Russia has pledged to capture, many residents are choosing to stay, hoping the fighting stops and often scoffing at a payout promised to evacuees that is equivalent to around $50.
Aleksei Yukov, another volunteer who has helped evacuate people, said he recently visited a front-line town where he tried in vain to persuade a woman with four children to leave. They later died in shelling, he said.
“People say they have nowhere to go. Yes, this is a problem," Mr. Yukov said. “But for many the fear of being homeless outweighs the fear of death."
Mr. Zyoma, Mr. Rozhok’s partner at Vostok SOS, said 80% of the people their team picks up have no set destination and no relatives or friends to go to. They accept help to evacuate only when the situation becomes unbearable.
With cell connection down across swaths of eastern Ukraine, people sometimes are unaware how close their home is to the fighting. As the Vostok SOS van neared Bakhmut, a helicopter swooped nearby, dropping rockets on a strategic position overlooking the road. “Sometimes we show people a map and say, ‘Look, the Russians are just 2 miles away,’" Mr. Zyoma said.
In towns across the Donetsk region, 60% of which is now occupied by Russian forces, it is predominantly the poor, the elderly and the infirm who remain.
Bakhmut is one such town, right on the front lines as Russian forces seek to break through.
The streets navigated by the Vostok SOS van on the morning Ms. Voronitskaya was evacuated were deserted. The windows of government buildings, residential blocks and churches were boarded up. A downtown grocery store offered slim pickings to anyone venturing out for essentials.
Near the main road into the city stand the ruins of the soccer stadium, whose blue-and-yellow spectator stands, spelling out the city’s name, were destroyed by a Russian rocket strike in early July. Stray animals roamed the streets.
Messrs. Rozhok and Zyoma had four addresses to visit that day. In a northern district, they stopped beside a home damaged by shelling where Lyudmila Gnatenko and Oleh Bakumenko, both in their 50s, had spent part of the night in a basement to avoid the shelling.
On Chkalova Street, they picked up 88-year-old Antonina Chechueva, who wept as her neighbor saw her off and said it was the chronic lack of sleep—night after night being woken up by bombardments—that had finally driven her to leave.
Ms. Voronitskaya, whose address was closest to Russian lines, had already spurned one ticket out. Her husband died five years ago and until early April she had lived with her daughter Olha and 18-year-old granddaughter, Viktoria, but the two women left Bakhmut in early April after failing to convince Ms. Voronitskaya to join them.
“She categorically refused at the time," the younger Ms. Voronitskaya said in a phone interview from Rivne in western Ukraine, where she was staying with her family and planned to soon bring her mother. “She didn’t think things would get so bad."
By July, there was no light, no gas and no water in Bakhmut, and the Russian army was closing in. Ms. Voronitskaya was leaving home only to buy food and spending nights sitting on a small stool by the entrance to her apartment, between two walls. She wasn’t ready by the time Mr. Rozhok came because she had fallen asleep only shortly before dawn, and had overslept.
“I should have left a long time ago," she said later that day, over a meal of soup and bread provided by a church in Pokrovsk that processes evacuees before taking them to the train station. “I didn’t think it would get so bad."
Ms. Voronitskaya said only seven people remained in her seven-story building in Bakhmut. One neighbor slept on the sixth-floor landing, flanked by concrete walls. Others spent nights in the basement. Some who remain say they will stick it out no matter what.
Oleksandr Beliy, a 72-year-old welder living on the first floor, spends his days drinking tea and feeding the pigeons that land on his windowsill each morning.
“My parents and grandparents are buried here," he said. “Where should I go?"
