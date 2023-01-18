For the first time since the 1960s, China’s population is shrinking

There is soon likely to be another surge of interest in the topic among Chinese netizens. The UN predicts that India’s population will surpass China’s in April. Some believe this has already happened. The end of China’s reign as the world’s most populous country, a position it has held for hundreds of years, will not please Chinese nationalists. Is it possible, they will wonder, that India—long left in the dust by China’s rapid rise—will be able to take advantage of its still growing working-age cohort to catch up with China (see chart 2), and eventually to rival its power? It will be a year of much demographic head-scratching.

