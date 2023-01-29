Forbes has recently released its 2023 list of Canada's best companies to work for. The list is determined by a survey of over 10,000 Canadians on their workplace experiences, reported MTL Blog.

As per details, the total list includes 300 companies, however, three Montreal-based organizations have made their mark in the top 100. All these firms were selected from a pool of 2,900 organizations.

In the list the highest-ranking Montreal-based company is Hydro-Québec, which has over 20,000 employees and made it on the list at number seven. Details say that this form is highest-ranked utility company on the list, and it won first place in Forbes' 2022 list of Canada's best employers for diversity, added the report.

In the second, Montreal's Concordia University is in 16th place, that employs 7,000 people.

Also, Quebec-based company Desjardins is the next on the list and is on 35th number. Montreal-based company the Jewish General Hospital is in 65th place and employer to just under 5,000 reasonably satisfied employees.