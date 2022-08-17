Forced labour in China: New UN report finds ‘reasonable’ evidence2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 09:28 AM IST
The report says it is 'reasonable to conclude' that forced labour has been taking place in China's Xinjiang province.
it is "reasonable to conclude" that forced labour has been occurring in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, according to a report by the UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Modern Slavery. The research further says, as part of China's state-mandated forced labour programmes, Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Turkic ethnicities have been exposed to oppressive and abusive tactics.