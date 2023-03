Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain: Report

Ford plans to slash 1,100 jobs at its plant located in Valencia in eastern Spain

U.S. auto maker Ford plans to slash 1,100 jobs at its plant located in Valencia in eastern Spain, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

