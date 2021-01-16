Foreign Investors Expect the Dollar to Remain Weak Under Biden

At the same time, investors expect that a proposed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan from President-elect Joe Biden will either weaken the dollar or limit any near-term future appreciation as the infusion of cash to businesses and households increases supply. Such an infusion could lend to dollar appreciation over the medium to long term because it will boost U.S. economic growth relative to other countries, but it is likely to work against the dollar in the short term because of the supply issue.

