Foreign leaders 'remain in close contact' as Israel retaliates against Hamas, others hail 'proud operation'
UK and EU condemn Hamas attack, Iran hails it as 'proud operation'
Hamas militants launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday morning prompting a furious outcry from world leaders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country was ‘at war’ as the clash claimed nearly 200 lives and wounded around 1,610 people. Several countries have stepped forward to ‘unequivocally’ condemn the attack and offer support, while others lauded the militant group for its ‘proud operation’.