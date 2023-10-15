Foreign minister S Jaishankar, on Sunday, arrived in Vietnam for his two-nation visit in South East Asian region. The EAM is also scheduled to co-chair the 18th Joint Commission Meeting on Monday. The EAM was welcomed by Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son. The two leaders also visited Tran Quoc pagoda. After Vietnam, S Jaishankar will head towards Singapore during his visit. S Jaishankar, on Monday, will co-chair the 18th meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission on economic, trade and scientific, and technological cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son. "Arrived in Vietnam today. Thank you Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son for the warm personal welcome at the renowned Tran Quoc pagoda. Looking forward to co-chairing the 18th Joint Commission Meeting tomorrow," tweeted EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday. Later in the day, he also inaugurated the bust of Rabindranath Tagore in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.

Foreign minister's visit to Vietnam will focus on ways to review the progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance cooperation between India and Vietnam.

‘India-Vietnam have historic connections dating back 2000 years,’ says EAM

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the bust of Rabindranath tagore, EAM said that the two nations enjoy a historic connections dating back to nearly 2000 years, which are rooted in the legacy of Budhhism.

He had inaugurated the bust of Rabindranth Tagore in Bac Ninh, Vietnam on Sunday. He is also scheduled to meet members of the Indian community and unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh city.

Months ago, for the first time India handed over a fully-operational corvette to any friendly foreign country.

"India and Vietnam share a robust comprehensive strategic partnership. Vietnam is a key member of our Act East Policy. The external affairs minister's visit will provide an opportunity to review progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation," the MEA said.

"The external affairs minister will visit Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and is expected to hold talks with the Vietnamese leadership," the MEA said in a statement.

