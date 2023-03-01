Foreign ministers of G20 to meet today
Apart from G20 members, India has also invited delegations from Singapore, the UAE, Egypt and the Netherlands among others.
New Delhi: The key G20 foreign ministers’ meeting moves into high gear on Thursday, when the top diplomats of member-countries meet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. With the notable exception of Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the city will play host to the foreign ministers of most major global powers including Sergei Lavrov of Russia, Antony Blinken of the US and Qin Gang of China.
