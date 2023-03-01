Foreign ministers of G20 to meet today

However, the Foreign Secretary avoided controversy on questions related to how India planned to manage the inevitable tensions between the two blocs in the war. However, both the Foreign Secretary and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi backed the Bali Declaration that was agreed upon during the Indonesia Presidency of the G20. The Declaration, which includes significant criticism of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, was secured after careful diplomacy by India and Indonesia. However, attempts by Western nations to include similar criticism during the recent G20 Finance Ministers meeting were resisted by Russia and China, which refused to endorse a joint communique.