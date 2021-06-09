The disruptions posed by the covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, India has managed to keep its development partnership programmes on track with the foreign ministry disbursing $ 657 million for projects in 2020-21.

This, ministry numbers show, is higher than the amounts disbursed in 2019-20 when the amount of money given out was $ 630 million.

India currently has 315 active Lines of Credit (LoC) extended to 64 countries across the world. In all, the LoCs are worth almost $32 billion.

Keeping work going according to timelines hasn’t been easy given the different timings of lockdowns, demands over quarantine and other travel restrictions imposed by countries.

It involved some out of the box thinking ie – ministry officials advising Indian companies who have to send experts for onsite jobs to plan for the medium and long term and sourcing of equipment for activities from countries nearer where the work is to be done rather than from home given the problems with transportation. Indian missions in countries where the projects are being undertaken have had to interact with local governments to allow travel by Indian experts or the creation of travel bubbles during times of lockdown and no movement of people.

“Obviously, there is no way to completely insulate development work from the impact of lockdowns and disruptions caused by covid-19. However, we took measures to mitigate the impact. When international travelling and quarantine requirements became hurdles, we encouraged companies to utilize the teams which were already on the project site," said Rahul Chhabra, Secretary, Economic Relations, in the Indian foreign ministry.

“We suggested that companies can send teams at least on a medium-term basis so that the access to the team after quarantine will be better utilized. In some cases, companies slightly deviated from their project schedule and carried out works that can be completed without moving many people back and forth," he said.

“At our end, we increased the virtual meetings substantially. We discussed with more partner countries, interacted with more companies and reviewed more projects. Our Missions and development partner countries also cooperated well during these difficult times to mitigate the impact," Chhabra added.

If Indian experts have been allowed to travel and finish projects in difficult times, it is because the countries where the programmes are running appreciate the fact that projects completed on time will benefit local people, say officials. There is a “wider acceptability" of India’s development partnership assistance up from about a decade ago. This is partly due to India redrawing the contours of its programmes – including projects that directly affect the people -- like hospitals, solar energy, airports. This comes against the backdrop of China getting head start in such projects in Africa and other parts of the world as part of its Belt and Road Initiative and as well as other activity. But New Delhi has kept up its work choosing high impact projects serving the grassroots as well as working to ensure deadlines for signing agreements, giving out loans and completing the project are met. The latter had been a matter of concern at one point.

“We enhanced the work delivery by cleaning up and sprucing up our database systems. So, our access to overview and specific data became helpful. We also utilized this to generate alerts on forthcoming deadlines, which were used to explore ways to speed up and streamline matters in advance," Chhabra said.

The frequency of meetings with partner countries and other stakeholders were also regularized, he said adding “several policy-level decisions have been taken so that work progress is not affected in individual cases."

In all, from about $ 1.46 billion worth of projects completed in 2008-14, the government now says that projects worth $4.75 billion have been finished and handed over to partner countries. According to the foreign ministry website, in Bangladesh – which is the largest recipient of LoCs in India’s neighbourhood, of 31 projects undertaken, 13 have been completed. In Nepal, of 43 road projects, 17 have been completed. In Sri Lanka, of the 19 projects undertaken, 11 have been completed and in Myanmar, three of four projects have been completed. Some of the projects completed in Africa include the Presidential Palace in Ghana, the Kosti Power project in Sudan which provides a third of the country’s power and the Nyaborongo Power Project in Rwanda.

