Foreign ministry disburses $657 mn for development partnership projects in FY21

If Indian experts have been allowed to travel and finish projects in difficult times, it is because the countries where the programmes are running appreciate the fact that projects completed on time will benefit local people, say officials. There is a “wider acceptability" of India’s development partnership assistance up from about a decade ago. This is partly due to India redrawing the contours of its programmes – including projects that directly affect the people -- like hospitals, solar energy, airports. This comes against the backdrop of China getting head start in such projects in Africa and other parts of the world as part of its Belt and Road Initiative and as well as other activity. But New Delhi has kept up its work choosing high impact projects serving the grassroots as well as working to ensure deadlines for signing agreements, giving out loans and completing the project are met. The latter had been a matter of concern at one point.