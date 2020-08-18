Home >News >World >Foreign residents still need permission to return to Dubai

DUBAI : Dubai still requires foreign residents who are overseas to obtain permission before returning, the emirate said on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates in March suspended the entry of non-citizens as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Residents have since graduallly been allowed to return, either after being granted a special exemption or by registering online, though many still remain overseas.

Last week, a federal policy requiring oversease residents to seek approval before they returned to the Gulf state was lifted.

However, Dubai still requires residents to apply for an entry permit, the emirate said in a statement.

Those travelling to the UAE need to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before arriving. Dubai in July reopened to foreign tourists, who do not require an entry permit.

The UAE has recorded 64,541 coronavirus infections and 364 deaths.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Sunlight reflects off the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during a rain shower in Dubai (AP)

Dubai: How high-tech farmers are sowing seeds of revolution in desert

3 min read . 07:33 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and Transportation Minister Miri Regev, left, tour Ben-Gurion Airport and are briefed on preparations for the resumption of flights (AP)

Israel planning UAE flights over Saudi: Netanyahu

2 min read . 17 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout