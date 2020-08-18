Subscribe
Home >News >World >Foreign residents still need permission to return to Dubai
Foreign residents still need permission to return to Dubai

1 min read . 02:02 PM IST Reuters

DUBAI : Dubai still requires foreign residents who are overseas to obtain permission before returning, the emirate said on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates in March suspended the entry of non-citizens as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Residents have since graduallly been allowed to return, either after being granted a special exemption or by registering online, though many still remain overseas.

Last week, a federal policy requiring oversease residents to seek approval before they returned to the Gulf state was lifted.

However, Dubai still requires residents to apply for an entry permit, the emirate said in a statement.

Those travelling to the UAE need to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before arriving. Dubai in July reopened to foreign tourists, who do not require an entry permit.

The UAE has recorded 64,541 coronavirus infections and 364 deaths.

