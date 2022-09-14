Foreign Secretary Kwatra reviews bilateral ties with Nepal’s Paudyal

Kwatra and Paudyal also reviewed the implementation of initiatives announced during Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s visit to India in April and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s trip to Lumbini in May
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India’s foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra held a meeting with his counterpart from Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal, who is on a two -day visit to the country, and discussed various bilateral issues, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India’s foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra held a meeting with his counterpart from Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal, who is on a two -day visit to the country, and discussed various bilateral issues, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
During the meeting, the two foreign secretaries reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal, including economic and commercial cooperation, enhancing connectivity, development cooperation, trade, culture, and people-people relations, the MEA release said.
During the meeting, the two foreign secretaries reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal, including economic and commercial cooperation, enhancing connectivity, development cooperation, trade, culture, and people-people relations, the MEA release said.
Kwatra and Paudyal also reviewed the implementation of initiatives announced during Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s visit to India in April and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s trip to Lumbini in May, it said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kwatra and Paudyal also reviewed the implementation of initiatives announced during Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s visit to India in April and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s trip to Lumbini in May, it said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The MEA said the recent progress in bilateral cooperation in power sector, including export of power from Nepal to India, was appreciated by the two foreign secretaries.
The MEA said the recent progress in bilateral cooperation in power sector, including export of power from Nepal to India, was appreciated by the two foreign secretaries.
“It was also agreed that both sides will work to further strengthen such cooperation in keeping with the joint vision statement on power sector cooperation adopted during the visit of PM of Nepal to India in April," the ministry said.
“It was also agreed that both sides will work to further strengthen such cooperation in keeping with the joint vision statement on power sector cooperation adopted during the visit of PM of Nepal to India in April," the ministry said.
“Both sides also welcomed recent signing of the Memorandums of Understanding between India’s NHPC and Investment Board Nepal (IBN) on the development of West Seti and SR-6 project," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Both sides also welcomed recent signing of the Memorandums of Understanding between India’s NHPC and Investment Board Nepal (IBN) on the development of West Seti and SR-6 project," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In terms of connectivity projects, the progress made in the operationalisation of Kurta-Bijalpura segment of Jayanagar-Bardibas rail link and Bathnaha-Nepal Custom Yard segment of Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link, which are significant steps in further strengthening the people-people links, was noted with satisfaction," the MEA said.
“In terms of connectivity projects, the progress made in the operationalisation of Kurta-Bijalpura segment of Jayanagar-Bardibas rail link and Bathnaha-Nepal Custom Yard segment of Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link, which are significant steps in further strengthening the people-people links, was noted with satisfaction," the MEA said.
“The Nepali side appreciated the COVID-19 assistance provided by India during the pandemic and also thanked the Indian side for keeping the supply lines of trade open, even during the peak of the lockdown," it said.
“The Nepali side appreciated the COVID-19 assistance provided by India during the pandemic and also thanked the Indian side for keeping the supply lines of trade open, even during the peak of the lockdown," it said.