Foreign secretary reaches Bangladesh on 2-day visit

Shringla’s visit comes a day after Bangladesh and India celebrated 'Maitri Diwas' or “Friendship Day" marking India’s formal entry into the war that resulted in the bifurcation of Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh in 1971. Both India and Bangladesh are marking 50 years of Bangladesh’s emergence as an independent country. Various programmes showcasing different aspects of the freedom struggle have been undertaken in 18 countries. India was among the first countries to accord Bangladesh recognition as an independent country in 1971, well before the war of liberation formally closed on 16 December.

