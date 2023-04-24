Foreign states rush high-risk Sudan evacuation, some foreign citizens hurt4 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:11 AM IST
US and UK have evacuated their embassy staff from Sudan as rival military factions battle it out to take control of the country
The armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom have evacuated embassy staff from Sudan, while other nations rushed to get their citizens to safety as rival military factions battled in the capital Khartoum on Sunday.
