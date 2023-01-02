Foreigners banned from buying property in Canada after property prices surge. Details here3 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 08:25 AM IST
The law was passed by the Canadian government as home prices surged after the start of the pandemic.
Canada's ban on foreigners buying residential properties took effect on Sunday after the spike in home prices since the pandemic started, news agency ANI has reported citing CNN Business.