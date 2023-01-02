Canada's ban on foreigners buying residential properties took effect on Sunday after the spike in home prices since the pandemic started, news agency ANI has reported citing CNN Business.

The law was passed by the Canadian government as home prices surged after the start of the pandemic. As per the report, some politicians also believed that buyers were responsible for snapping up the supply of homes as investments.

The campaign site of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party this past year wrote that the desirability of Canadian homes is attracting profiteers, wealthy corporations, and foreign investors.

In late December, Ottawa also clarified that the ban would apply only to city dwellings and not to recreational properties such as summer cottages. This temporary two-year measure was proposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the 2021 election campaign when soaring prices put home ownership beyond the reach of many Canadians.

According to the campaign site, "This is leading to a real problem of underused and vacant housing, rampant speculation, and skyrocketing prices. Homes are for people, not investors."

Following their 2021 election victory, the Liberals quietly introduced the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act.

Major markets such as Vancouver and Toronto have also introduced taxes on non-residents and empty homes, as per Associated Press report.

However, in the law, an exception has been made for the immigrants and permanent residents of Canada who are not citizens, as per report.

But the steep rise in home prices in 2020 and 2021 was already reversed in 2022, well before the law took effect.

The average home prices in Canada peaked just above $800,000 Canadian in February and have fallen steadily since then, dropping about 13 per cent from that peak, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CERA).

Why are property rates increasing?

Canadian Bank is also responsible for price hikes as they are raising the interest rates, resulting in higher mortgage rates in the country, just like in the United States and other countries that have been hiking rates.

CREA's price index is still up 38 per cent from the end of 2019, before the pandemic, but the group said that the inventory of homes for sale has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as reported by CNN Business.

The real estate association voiced concern about the law, even with the exemptions for people who intend to move to Canada. In a statement, the group said that Canada has built a reputation as a multicultural nation.

"As currently proposed, the prohibition on the purchase of residential property by non-Canadians can impact our reputation as a welcoming nation," said the group's statement. "The potential benefits of the ban are likely to be modest."

CREA also expressed concern that the ban could prompt retaliation by the United States and Mexico to prohibit purchases in those countries by Canadians, especially retirees looking for winter homes away from the Canadian winter, as per CNN Business report.

The group also said that they purchase vacation and residential properties in many countries, particularly in the US.

CREA said Canadians are the largest foreign purchasers of American properties, with more than half of the properties purchased by Canadians in Florida and Arizona.

"These provide Canadians with a place to spend the winter months and are a form of savings for Canadian retirees," said the group. "If Canada places a ban on Americans owning property in Canada, we should expect them to respond in kind," according to CNN Business.

Many experts have also said the ban on foreign buyers who accounted for less than 5 percent of home ownership in Canada, according to the national statistical agency would not have the desired effect of making homes more affordable. Rather they point to a need for more housing construction to meet demand.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation the national housing agency said in a June report that close to 19 million housing units will be needed by 2030.

That means 5.8 million new homes must be built, or 3.5 million more than are currently anticipated to be built to meet that demand, it said.

