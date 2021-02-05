Forex reserves jump $4.85 bn to record $590.18 bn

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose $4.85 billion to touch a record high of $590.18 billion in the week ended January 29, according to the latest data from the RBI.

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose $4.85 billion to touch a record high of $590.18 billion in the week ended January 29, according to the latest data from the RBI.

In the reporting week ended January 29, the reserves rose on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA increased $5.03 billion to $547.22 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves declined $164 million to $36.29 billion in the week ended January 29, the data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $4 million to $1.51 billion in the reporting week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $6 million to $5.16 billion in the week, the data showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}