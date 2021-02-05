Subscribe
Home >News >World >Forex reserves jump $4.85 bn to record $590.18 bn
The special drawing rights with the IMF were down by $4 million to $1.51 billion in the reporting week

Forex reserves jump $4.85 bn to record $590.18 bn

1 min read . 08:55 PM IST PTI

  • Foreign Currency Assets increased $5.03 billion to $547.22 billion, the RBI weekly data showed
  • The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $6 million to $5.16 billion in the week, the data showed

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose $4.85 billion to touch a record high of $590.18 billion in the week ended January 29, according to the latest data from the RBI.

In the previous week ended January 22, the reserves rose by $1.09 billion to $585.33 billion.

In the reporting week ended January 29, the reserves rose on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA increased $5.03 billion to $547.22 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves declined $164 million to $36.29 billion in the week ended January 29, the data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $4 million to $1.51 billion in the reporting week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $6 million to $5.16 billion in the week, the data showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

