Forget Biden vs. Trump: The incumbent Is winning in stock market

“In a very low interest environment, you want to own companies that are growing. Those companies have put up the best growth, the best free cash flow on the market and, in my opinion, they’re going to keep growing," said Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas. “If you don’t have a government that’s going to be riding them and breaking them up and taxing them into oblivion or taxing shareholders that own them, megacap tech’s going to keep rolling."