Forget positive thinking: How sweatpants managers can stay motivated
Representational image

Forget positive thinking: How sweatpants managers can stay motivated

8 min read . 02:30 PM IST Sam Walker , The Wall Street Journal

Bosses are drained as the coronavirus pandemic drags into 2021. Here are ways they can recharge their batteries

If you’re one of those hard-galloping, high-voltage bosses who’s never had trouble launching out of bed in the morning or finding clever ways to motivate people, I’d like to make the following prediction about you.

This pandemic has been humbling.

