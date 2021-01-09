Forget positive thinking: How sweatpants managers can stay motivated

Forget positive thinking: How sweatpants managers can stay motivated8 min read . 02:30 PM IST
Bosses are drained as the coronavirus pandemic drags into 2021. Here are ways they can recharge their batteries
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bosses are drained as the coronavirus pandemic drags into 2021. Here are ways they can recharge their batteries
If you’re one of those hard-galloping, high-voltage bosses who’s never had trouble launching out of bed in the morning or finding clever ways to motivate people, I’d like to make the following prediction about you.
This pandemic has been humbling.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.