Forget Spain. Super-yachts are flocking to Croatia and Turkey

With some European countries reimposing restrictions to avoid another Covid-19 flareup, the ultra-rich are abandoning some of their traditional mooring spots. At least 63 mega-yachts are now sailing off Turkey, the most since 2017 and up from 26 at this time last year, according to tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s good news for a country whose currency plunged to a record amid a surge in foreign capital outflows.