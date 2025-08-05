Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro faces house arrest after defying court orders | What we know so far

Troubled former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been placed under house arrest for his role in the country's attempted coup. This comes after he broke a social media ban, escalating a dramatic standoff between the court and the far-right politician accused of plotting a coup.

The beleaguered politician hsd said that he will appeal the house arrest order and expressed surprise since he did not breach any terms.

Topbe sure, it was Bolsonaro's supporters who broadcasted a live call with the leader, breaking the court's imposed social media ban on the former army captain.

Why Bolsonaro faces trial? Bolsonaro, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, is currently facing trial in the Supreme Court over allegations that he attempted to remain in power following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Just last month, the court ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and imposed a ban on social media use after claims emerged that he sought to interfere with the trial through provocative online statements, which were amplified by his sons and supporters.

Under the ban, third parties are barred from sharing his public remarks.

What triggered the new court order? On Sunday, allies of Bolsonaro, 70, defied the court order by broadcasting a live call between the former army captain and his son at a solidarity rally in Rio de Janeiro, one of several held across Brazil.

Bolsonaro himself did not attend the rallies, having been ordered by the Supreme Court to stay home at night and at weekends throughout the trial.

He faces a heavy prison sentence in the trial, which is expected to be concluded in the coming weeks.

What has Brazil's Supreme Court said? Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes reacted furiously, declaring Monday that the judiciary would not allow a defendant to "treat it like a fool" because of his "political and economic power."

Criticizing Bolsonaro's "repeated failure" to comply with the court's restrictions, he ordered him placed under house arrest at his home in the capital Brasilia.

He also barred the country's former leader (2019-2022) from receiving visitors, apart from his lawyers, and from using any mobile phones.

The new measures were expected to be met with fury in Washington.

Last week, Trump already imposed massive tariffs on Brazil and sanctioned Moraes for what he termed his "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.