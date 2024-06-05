Former Brexit champion and Trump supporter shakes up UK election race
Max Colchester , David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Jun 2024, 02:42 PM IST
SummaryNigel Farage launched a long-shot attempt to take over the Conservative Party.
LONDON—A staid British election campaign has been suddenly energized by the arrival of a now familiar troublemaker: Nigel Farage, a Trump ally who pushed Britain to leave the EU and is now on a mission to destroy the ruling Conservative Party and rebuild it in his own populist image.
