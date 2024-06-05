Former Brexit champion and Trump supporter shakes up UK election race

LONDON—A staid British election campaign has been suddenly energized by the arrival of a now familiar troublemaker: Nigel Farage, a Trump ally who pushed Britain to leave the EU and is now on a mission to destroy the ruling Conservative Party and rebuild it in his own populist image.

On Tuesday, Farage was in the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton-on-Sea, in East England, taking big sips from a pint of beer, while being mobbed by supporters and the British press. The day before, the 60-year-old announced he would become the leader of a small anti-immigration partycalled Reform UK and stand for this July’s election with a pitch to, once again, shake things up.

“Send me to Parliament to be a bloody nuisance," he told the crowd in Clacton, vowing to lead a political revolt against the status quo.

Not everyone in Clacton was pleased. A protester threw a milkshake in Farage’s face and was later arrested by police.

No one expects Farage—who has made a career out of railing against the establishment—to affect the outcome of a race where the opposition Labour Party holds a lead of 20 to 25 points over the Conservatives, who have been in power since 2010. The former commodities trader turned politician turned reality-TV star might even struggle to win his own seat.

But the point is to play spoiler for the Conservatives by drawing away just enough support to ensure they lose even more seats to Labour across the country and have a postelection reckoning that turns the remaining rump of the party in a more populist direction, possibly even led by Farage himself. He said the Conservatives were on the “verge of total collapse and frankly it couldn’t happen to nicer people."

Even if that doesn’t come to pass, Farage’s late arrival is a nightmare for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is trailing in the polls and has watched the party’s right-wing supporters trickle away to Reform. The Tories have lost one in five of their voters to Reform since the latest national election, in 2019, slightly more than the one in six who have switched to backing Labour, said John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

The Conservatives’ best hope to narrow the gap with Labour is Reform supporters, who might decide to block Labour by backing the Conservatives on election day as a practical matter. But Farage’s turn in the election spotlight could prevent that and might even raise Reform’s vote another 2% or 3%, pollsters say.

A study by pollster YouGov published on Monday night showed Labour on track to get the second-largest parliamentary majority ever recorded in British history. The Tory Party will shrink from having 365 seats in Parliament to just 140, according to YouGov projections.

During a 30-year career, Farage has managed to reshape Britain’s relations with Europe without ever being elected to Westminster. He has stood seven times to be a lawmaker in Parliament and has lost by a significant margin each time. Instead he has perfected the art of being a pitchman for a brand of disaffected conservative who feels ignored by the mainstream.

For years this manifested itself in his successful campaigning to get Britain out of the European Union. As head of the UK Independence Party he won millions of votes in 2015, forcing Tory leader David Cameron to call a referendum on quitting the EU. He formed a double act with Boris Johnson during the 2016 Brexit referendum, which narrowly won and heralded a new age of populist politics in the U.S. and Europe.

Farage reappeared in the 2019 election to create the Brexit Party, which urged the Conservatives to negotiate a hard-line divorce with the EU that saw a near-total rupture with Britain’s biggest trading partner, which took effect in 2020. An electoral pact with Johnson in 2019 allowed the Tories to gain a sizable majority.

Since then, public support for Brexit has fallen as the U.K. economy has posted the second-worst economic growth of the G-7 club of large advanced democracies, partly hobbled by a lack of investment, which took a nosedive after the 2016 Brexit vote and never fully recovered. Farage and other Brexiteers say the problem is that Britain’s political class has never embraced Brexit and made it work. He and his supporters are also upset that immigration has risen under Brexit.

This time around, Farage wants to engineer a reverse-takeover of the Conservative Party. If it gets hammered in the election, the Conservative Party “will have their long dark night of the soul and one of the voices on the sidelines will be Farage but unless the arithmetic dramatically changes he won’t be parachuted in as leader," said Anthony Wells, head of U.K. politics at YouGov.

Since helping engineer Brexit, Farage has been casting around for a new role. For years, Farage was bankrolled by being elected to the European Parliament, where he served from 1999 to 2020, but he had to leave because Britain left the EU. He cheered “hip-hip hooray" as he marched out of the EU Parliament on his final day.

The Brexit Party, which was rebranded Reform UK, campaigned against lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic with limited success. Farage hosted a television show in Britain and on Fox News. He launched his own brand of gin and apple juice—available in patriotic red, white or blue. He made an appearance on “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!," a jungle-based reality show, where he was made to eat a kangaroo anus live on air. After Brexit, his biggest blow to the establishment was getting the boss of NatWest Bank fired after Farage’s account was shut down in part because of his outspoken views.

Farage said previously that he didn’t want to stand in this election and wanted to focus on helping Trump get re-elected in the U.S. But on Monday he said he had changed his mind. “This general election campaign has got off to the dullest start I can ever remember in my entire life, two men with the appearance and enthusiasm of middle managers vying to become our national leader," he said recently. He said he was best placed to add some energy to proceedings.

Farage’s main pitch to the British electorate is on the need to clamp down on immigration and rekindle a belief in traditional conservative British values. After Brexit, the Conservative government let in a record number of legal migrants. In 2023, 1.2 million people came to live in the U.K., a number Farage said is unsustainable and the Tories say they want to bring down. Reform UK’s other offerings are less well defined. Broadly it wants to find around 60 billion pounds, equivalent to about $76.5 billion, in cuts to government spending that it can then hand back in tax breaks, according to its website.

For most of the electorate, migration isn’t the biggest concern; they are worried about the economy and the struggling nationalized health system, according to pollsters. But migration remains a big issue for some Conservative voters, said Wells. And that could see Reform UK skim some three or four points off the Tory vote come July.

“My political principle for 30 years has been to fight the political establishment from without," Farage said on Tuesday. “That hasn’t changed."

