Former Brexit champion and Trump supporter shakes up UK election race

Farage said previously that he didn’t want to stand in this election and wanted to focus on helping Trump get re-elected in the U.S. But on Monday he said he had changed his mind. “This general election campaign has got off to the dullest start I can ever remember in my entire life, two men with the appearance and enthusiasm of middle managers vying to become our national leader," he said recently. He said he was best placed to add some energy to proceedings.