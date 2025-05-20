Former butcher kills neighbour, cooks body with vegetables; social media reacts, ‘What have I just read?’

Philippe Schneider, a 69-year-old French pizza chef, is facing trial. He allegedly killed a man, cut up his body and cooked it to hide the crime. The accused is a former butcher.

The victim, Georges Meichler, lived alone in a forest house without electricity or water. When his daughter received strange texts, she contacted the police. This incident took place in February 2023.

Schneider and his partner, Nathalie Caboubassy, were later found driving Meichler’s car. They had moved to the area in 2019 and claimed to be druids selling “magic potions” in a sex shop.

Schneider later opened a pizza shop. The couple said Meichler had lent them the car, but their story didn’t hold up.

During his confession, Schneider himself warned the police about the nature of his crime. “What I’m going to tell you is horrific,” The Telegraph quoted him as telling the officers.

However, he gave different versions of the story during the investigation. At first, he claimed the death happened by accident during a fight.

Later, he said he had gone to steal cannabis and tied up the victim with help from another man. Schneider claimed the victim died from suffocation.

He allegedly took the body home, waited three days for “soul transmigration”, and then used a butcher’s knife to cut the body. He burned the organs.

Another suspect, Caboubassy, denies being involved in the crime.

Schneider has now admitted to killing his neighbour Meichler during a robbery attempt gone wrong. He said he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

After the murder, he reportedly cut up the body and cooked the limbs with vegetables to hide the smell. He burned the head, hands and feet. He later scattered the ashes on his property and prayed for the victim. Advertisement

His lawyer confirmed that Schneider had taken full responsibility. Schneider now faces charges of kidnapping leading to death, hiding the body and disrespecting the corpse.

Two others, Caboubassy and Benrakia, are also accused. The verdict is due on May 22.

Social media reactions “What have I just read: a movie, fiction, novel, or real story?” commented one user.

“I'll never look at ham on pizza the same ever again,” remarked another.

One user wrote, “So...the recluse was right to avoid people. If he'd been more committed to his reclusion he wouldn't have ended up as dinner.”

Another wrote, “This is why you never trust a French pizza chef.”