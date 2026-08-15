Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday found dead days after stepping down amid allegations of plagiarism

Jason Arday, a former professor at the University of Cambridge who was recently in the middle of a controversy regarding alleged plagiarism in his PhD thesis, was found dead in London on Friday afternoon.

Arday was found in an 'unresponsive' state at an address in London's Battersea, Sky News reported.

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Arday had resigned from his professorship at Cambridge last week following the public accusations of plagiarism. Questions were also being raised about his claims regarding his accomplishments in athletics and fundraising.

Also Read | Ex-Cambridge professor Jason Arday under fire for another false claim

His memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things, was published by Simon & Schuster this week despite there being doubts about his credibility. The family issued a statement through Arday's publisher, saying that they were “in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son,” Associated Press reported.

“The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone,” the family said, adding that for three years Arday was “subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse ... by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him.”

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In accordance with its policy, London's Metropolitan Police said that a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at London's Battersea without naming Arday.

“At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious," the police statement said, as per AP.

Deborah Prentice, the vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge, who had earlier announced that the institution would be investigating the circumstances around Arday's employment, said after his passing that she was “desperately saddened” by the news.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go to Jason Arday’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," she said.

What Arday said while resigning from Cambridge Arday, who was the youngest-ever black professor in the history of Cambridge, wrote in a statement while resigning from his position that "the relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love.”

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He added that his resignation should not be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me.”

Although Arday denied plagiarising, he did admit that he made some mistakes while working on his doctorate.

A number of his supporters alleged that the accusations against him were nothing but a 'smear campaign'.

Besides his academic work, the British media had also raised questions about Arday's claims of having raised 5.5 million pounds for charity through feats like running 30 marathons in 35 days and 600 miles in six days.

After dozens of Cambridge academics signed a petition calling for an inquiry into his appointment, the university initially back him but later opened an investigation “following new information about Professor Arday’s qualifications and honorary appointments.”

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The V-C said the university will be reviewing its hiring process. She said “our staff of color are highly valued, for their scholarship, their achievements and the contributions they make to the institution and the wider academic community.”

“This particular case is an aberration and should not be used to cast aspersions on their work or the legitimacy of their roles at Cambridge," Prentice said Thursday, as per AP.

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