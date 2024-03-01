Former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney, driver of US free trade deal, dies at 84
Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has died at 84. Known for free trade deal with the US, tax reforms, and foreign policy initiatives. His legacy was marred by improper business dealings.
Brian Mulroney, the former Canadian prime minister who struck a free trade deal with the U.S. but whose legacy was marred by revelations of improper business dealings with an arms dealer, has died.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message