Former crypto firm official was a UK fugitive, bankruptcy examiner says

The examiner said currency was allowed to move to overseas entities without the legal setup to retrieve it when needed. Customer assets were commingled without a method for determining which assets were deposited by whom, while certain accounting information kept in spreadsheets wasn’t regularly updated, according to the report. The examiner reported the state of Cred’s records to be “disorganized and incomplete." Cred’s problems largely stemmed from failures in corporate leadership, but Mr. Alexander’s participation in poor decision-making is a recurring theme, the report said.