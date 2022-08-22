Former executive of Facebook ties knot with US businessman. See post

Sheryl Sandberg, who has served as a chief operating officer of Facebook, now Meta, has taken wedding vows with US-based businessman Tom Bernthal. The couple got engaged in 2020 after a year's relationship
Sheryl Sandberg, who has served as a chief operating officer of Facebook, now Meta, has taken wedding vows with US-based businessman Tom Bernthal. The couple got engaged in 2020 after a year's relationship.
Sandberg announced the news of her wedding on Instagram by posting a photo of her in a white-cloured long gown, holding the hand of Bernthal in the woods. Sandberg captioned the picture as 'Married' with red hearts.
Bernthal also posted a similar picture and captioned it, "After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren't sure we would ever find love again". Bernthal's post indicated the death of Sheryl Sandberg's previous husband, former Yahoo executive Dave Sandberg in 2015 and his own divorce.
However, Bernthal added that in the past three years, he and Sandberg have blended families and wrote, "Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true".
Sandberg, 50, who has worked at Meta Platforms for 14 years has two children. In June this year, she announced in a Facebook post that she would step down later in the year and will focus on her philanthropic work.
On the other hand, Bernthal worked as a national producer at NBC news for years before launching Kelton and Global in 2002, a strategic consulting agency in Los Angeles.
