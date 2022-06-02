Former Football Players Purchase Lands in Sports Metaverse

“Both Shaun and Jordan have played at the top of their profession, so it’s an honor to have these athletes join the Sports Metaverse. I still remember the goal that Shaun scored against Manchester United in 2004, and Jordan has had a great career here in the UK and the USA. What strikes me the most about these two is their passion for web3, communities, and the interaction with athletes that the Sports Metaverse will give to consumers," SportsIcon COO and Co-Founder Alexi Yovanoff said.