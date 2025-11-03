Former Fox News anchor accused of stabbing 80-year-old mother to death

A former Fox News anchor has been arrested in Kansas for allegedly stabbing her 80-year-old mother to death. According to a report by The Independent, 47-year-old Angelynn Mock, who previously worked with Fox 2 News in St. Louis, was taken into custody on Friday after police discovered her mother, Anita Avers, dead inside their home in Wichita.

Advertisement

Police said officers responded to a distress call around 7:50 a.m. and found Mock outside the house with visible cuts on her hands. Inside, Avers was discovered unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Also Read | Vance Under Fire from Hindus Over 'Convert' Call For Wife Usha

Local outlet KAKE reported that a woman had called 911 claiming she “stabbed her mother to save herself,” though police have not confirmed who made the call.

A neighbour, Alyssa Castro, told reporters she saw a woman covered in blood shortly after the incident. “She asked to call 911, took my boyfriend’s phone and ran back inside. She seemed really shaken and scared,” Castro said.

Advertisement

Mock, who anchored for Fox 2 News between 2011 and 2015, was initially treated at a hospital for her injuries before being booked into Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Mock's LinkedIn account confirms that she switched to the evening reporter's post for a little over a year. She was also associated with ABC’s KLKN TV, KAAL-TV, and a weekend sports anchor at CNBC’s KECI-TV in the early 2000’s.

After her stint in the media, she moved to sales in 2017 and post that took two years hiatus. The former news anchor was working as a for a data management software company called Imaging Office Systems.

The victim, identified as a marriage and family therapist at Wichita Counseling Professionals, was confirmed dead by her husband. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.