Former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei appointed Supreme National Security Council chief: All you need to know

Iran on Sunday (9 August) promoted Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as the head of the country's Supreme National Security Council, marking a major shake-up in its highest decision-making body on national defence.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) first confirmed Rezaei's appointment, a day after Tehran hinted that it was "very close" to a deal with Oman over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Rezaei replaces Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, a hard-liner who accepted a new position as political adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Bloomberg reported. Confirming the development, Iranian presidency spokesman Mehdi Tabatabaei, in a post on X, said, "In light of the resignation of Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr from his position as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and his appointment to new functions, President Masoud Pezeshkian has named Mohsen Rezaei as the head of this body."

According to ISNA, Khamenei cited Rezaei's extensive military and executive experience, particularly his role as a pioneering commander during the eight-year Sacred Defense, for his appointment.

Who is Mohsen Rezaei? Rezaei, 71, headed the IRGC between 1981 and 1997, serving through most of the Iran-Iraq war. He later held several senior political positions before becoming a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. He has also served as the Secretary of the Expediency Council, which mediates disputes between Parliament and the Guardian Council.

According to United Against Nuclear Iran, Rezaei has been in the orbit of insiders around Ali Khamenei; however, he was not considered a particularly close confidant or key decision-maker. He had a son, Ahmad, who was publicly critical of the Islamic Republic. Ahmad was found dead in a Dubai hotel in 2011.

In July, Rezaei said that control over the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a key flashpoint in the ongoing Iran-US conflict, was "more important than dozens of atomic bombs".

Iran hints deal with Oman 'very close' The appointment comes as Tehran signals that an agreement with Oman over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could be imminent. Over the weekend, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a pact with Oman to form a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz was "very close." However, he did not provide details and ruled out direct talks with Washington for now, citing what he described as repeated violations of a short-lived interim peace deal signed in June. He added that the two sides are exchanging messages through intermediaries.

State TV quoted Araghchi as saying, "As long as the American violation of the Memorandum of Understanding continues and the US does not make amends for its violations, there is no possibility of resuming negotiations."

US opting 'low-key' approach for Iran: Trump The appointment comes amid uncertainty over how Tehran's latest leadership change will affect diplomacy, particularly as US President Donald Trump has made periodic threats of escalation while pushing for a resolution with Iran that would allow traffic to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday (9 August), Trump told Axios that Washington is now opting for a 'low-key' approach towards Tehran and that the former is not eyeing any fresh strikes. He said, "We are only semi-negotiating with them,” and added, “We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money.”

Over the weekend, Tehran reiterated several conditions for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that energy supplies may not see immediate relief. Its demands include lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, withdrawing American forces from the region, removing sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets and providing compensation for war-related damage.

The shake-up comes as uncertainty over Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz looms.