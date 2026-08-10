Former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei appointed Supreme National Security Council chief: All you need to know

Iran on Sunday (9 August) promoted Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as the head of the country's Supreme National Security Council, marking a major shake-up in its highest decision-making body on national defence.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) first confirmed Rezaei's appointment, a day after Tehran hinted that it was "very close" to a deal with Oman over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Rezaei replaces Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, a hard-liner who accepted a new position as political adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Bloomberg reported. Confirming the development, Iranian presidency spokesman Mehdi Tabatabaei, in a post on X, said, "In light of the resignation of Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr from his position as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and his appointment to new functions, President Masoud Pezeshkian has named Mohsen Rezaei as the head of this body."

According to ISNA, Khamenei cited Rezaei's extensive military and executive experience, particularly his role as a pioneering commander during the eight-year Sacred Defense, for his appointment.

Who is Mohsen Rezaei? Rezaei, 71, headed the IRGC between 1981 and 1997, serving through most of the Iran-Iraq war. He later held several senior political positions before becoming a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. He has also served as the Secretary of the Expediency Council, which mediates disputes between Parliament and the Guardian Council.

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According to United Against Nuclear Iran, Rezaei has been in the orbit of insiders around Ali Khamenei; however, he was not considered a particularly close confidant or key decision-maker. He had a son, Ahmad, who was publicly critical of the Islamic Republic. Ahmad was found dead in a Dubai hotel in 2011.

In July, Rezaei said that control over the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a key flashpoint in the ongoing Iran-US conflict, was "more important than dozens of atomic bombs".

Iran hints deal with Oman 'very close' The appointment comes as Tehran signals that an agreement with Oman over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could be imminent. Over the weekend, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a pact with Oman to form a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz was "very close." However, he did not provide details and ruled out direct talks with Washington for now, citing what he described as repeated violations of a short-lived interim peace deal signed in June. He added that the two sides are exchanging messages through intermediaries.

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State TV quoted Araghchi as saying, "As long as the American violation of the Memorandum of Understanding continues and the US does not make amends for its violations, there is no possibility of resuming negotiations."

US opting 'low-key' approach for Iran: Trump The appointment comes amid uncertainty over how Tehran's latest leadership change will affect diplomacy, particularly as US President Donald Trump has made periodic threats of escalation while pushing for a resolution with Iran that would allow traffic to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday (9 August), Trump told Axios that Washington is now opting for a 'low-key' approach towards Tehran and that the former is not eyeing any fresh strikes. He said, "We are only semi-negotiating with them,” and added, “We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money.”

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Over the weekend, Tehran reiterated several conditions for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that energy supplies may not see immediate relief. Its demands include lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, withdrawing American forces from the region, removing sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets and providing compensation for war-related damage.

The shake-up comes as uncertainty over Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz looms.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.